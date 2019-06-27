Whitby Town boss Hardy happy as players report back for pre-season

Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy welcomed his side back to training on Tuesday and believes his side are fit and raring to go ahead of the new season.

The Seasiders returned to pre-season following an extra week off, though haven’t been let off lightly by boss Hardy.

“The lads were given an extra week off on the proviso they keep themselves fit,” said the Blues chief.

“They were assessed and all given fitness plans at the back end of last season.

“On Tuesday we did some ball work, and on Thursday we’ll assess the lads, see where they’re at fitness-wise and go from there.

“That’ll help us going forward with the focus being on being ready for that first game (against Billingham Synthonia).”

The Blues boss welcomed four new faces to the fold too on Tuesday.

Matty Dixon, Corey Roper, Brad Mills and Shane Bland all reported for pre-season training, and Hardy believes they managed to settle into the group well.

“The new boys did well,” he added.

“Shane, in particular, it was like he’d never been away.

“He slotted straight back in.”

“He was like the Shane of old, which is a massive positive to all of us and can only be a benefit for the club.”