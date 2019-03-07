Whitby Town boss Hardy delighted with new-boy Brad Fewster's impact

Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy has hailed the impact of new signing Brad Fewster after the former England Under-19s star bagged a brace in the Blues’ 4-1 Evo-Stik Premier Division hammering of Basford United.

Fewster signed for Town late last week after leaving National League North outfit Blyth Spartans and made an instant impact at the Turnbull Ground, firing in two and grabbing an assist in the 4-1 victory.

Hardy said: “I was thrilled with Brad’s impact.

“I am thrilled for the club, thrilled for the lad, and also thrilled for myself too - he is exactly what we have been crying out for since I came to the club.

“Brad is a real fox in the box and his goals were indicative of that on Saturday.

“Although our relationship is only young at the moment, he appears to have a great attitude and a real hunger to push back up the levels and make a go of it as a full-time, professional footballer.”

