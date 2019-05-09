Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy releases six players

Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy has released six players as he looks to shake up his squad after a disappointing end to the 2018/19 season.

Long-serving full back Dan McWilliams leaves the Turnbull Ground, along with keepers Jack Norton and Adam McHugh, with Leon Scott and Connor Smith also departing the club and Ash Coffey set to play in Sweden next season.

Dave McTiernan is set to stay in a player-coach capacity, with 10 other players announced on the retained list for the 2019/20 campaign.

Skipper Dale Hopson, Dan Rowe, Kieran Weledji, Callum Patton, Greg Rutherford, Matty Tymon, Adam Gell, Jassem Sukar and Bradley Fewster are set to stay at the club.

Boss Hardy said: "I have to say thank you to the guys who are leaving us.

"Dan McWilliams has been with me for a long time now, but we had an open and honest chat and we both decided that it maybe a good time for a change.

"If it wasn't for Jack (Norton) this season, we'd have won much fewer points.

"We wish them all the best going forward."

Hardy is now working hard to bring in fresh faces to the Turnbull Ground.

"Conversations are taking place now and we're keen to bring some new players in and freshen up the group going forward," added Hardy.