Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy delighted to end FA Cup hoodoo

Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy was delighted to see his side end their recent FA Cup hoodoo with a 4-0 win at Widnes on Saturday.

An early Bradley Fewster goal gave Whitby the lead at half-time before three second-half goals from Dan Rowe, Matty Dixon and Dale Hopson left Hardy pleased with the performance of his side against strong opposition in difficult conditions under the pressure of a knockout competition.

He said: “The monkey’s off the back isn’t it? There was a little bit of pressure in terms of winning FA Cup games, but obviously we did that today in a real style which I’m over the moon about.

“I must say against a very good Widnes side, technically I think we just got it a little bit more on point.

“The scoreline arguably flattered but at the same time, we had numerous chances throughout the course of the game which supported the scoreline.”

Whitby have been drawn away to North West Counties League Premier outfit Northwich 1874 in the second qualifying round, to be played on Saturday September 21.

Northwich, who play a coupleof levels below the Blues, defeated Pickering Town 2-0 in the first qualifying round on Saturday.

Whitby have had a week to rest before Saturday’s game with Hyde and Hardy believes the extra rest could help get players back to full fitness.

“It’s probably a blessing in disguise, it gives us a little bit more time for recovery, the boys have been flat out since the start of the season, so it’s a welcomed rest.

“Hopefully we’ll have a closer look at Alex (White), a closer look at Greg (Rutherford) and we do need to get these players back because as much as we put a full quote out today, there’s sometimes a little more depth needed to the squad,” Hardy said.