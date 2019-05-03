Whitby Town bid fond farewell to stalwarts Dennis and Eric

Whitby Town have bid a fond farewell to long-serving stalwarts Dennis Wheeler and Eric Wilson.

Wheeler, who was a player and then the goalkeeping coach when the club won the FA Vase, later became the kit man.

He also played for the club in the 1970s.

Wilson has been the long-serving groundsman at Whitby Town.

Blues chairman Eddie McNamee said: “On behalf of the club I’d like to pay a huge thanks to Eric Wilson and Dennis Wheeler.

“Together they put over 40 years of service into the club combined and you can class both as real clubmen.

“It’s a shame to see them both leave the club and they’ll be missed by everyone.”

Blues’ media and communications manager Paul Connolly added: “I’m sad to see both Den and Eric leave the club, as it marks the end of a era for Whitby Town.

“The word legend is often overused in football, but applies perfectly to these two.

“Both have been excellent servants to this club and I can’t thank them enough for their efforts, but also for the life they brought to the club on a daily basis.

“I’d like to wish both all the best going forward and hope to see them at the Turnbull Ground in the future.”

Boss Chris Hardy is also sad to see the pair departing, adding: “Dennis is a real football man and more importantly a good bloke who I consider a friend, so it will be sad to see him leaving us.

“Eric has put a lot of time into the ground and rightfully had the plaudits for his efforts and his will be big boots to fill going forward.”