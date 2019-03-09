Whitby Town battle back to win 3-1 at Bamber Bridge

Whitby Town sealed a superb 3-1 win on the road at Bamber Bridge in the Evo Stik Premier Division.

Chris Hardy's men fell behind after just four minutes, Alistair Waddecar heading home at the back post for the hosts.

Bridge then had a potential second goal ruled out and the Blues capitalised, Brad Fewster getting on the end of Dale Hopson's centre to ensure it was all-square at the break.

Town had to wait until the 76th minute to take the lead for the first time in the contest, Adam Gell volleying in after a scramble following a corner.

The turnaround and victory were completed by Fewster's second from the edge of the box, taking his tally to four games in his first two games for the club.