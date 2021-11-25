Whitby Town aim for repeat victory in FA Trophy tie against Nantwich Town

Whitby Town joint manager Nathan Haslam, who was pleased with his side’s second half display at Basford United.

While it will be a break from the Northern Premier League in terms of what is at stake Town know all about their opponents as fellow NPL Premier side Nantwich Town are the visitors to the Towbar Express Stadium.

Whitby have already beaten them at the ground this season, winning 2-0 back in August so should have plenty of confidence ahead of the tie.

But joint manager Nathan Haslam does not believe the previous meeting will have much of a bearing on Saturday’s return meeting.

He said: “It’s a one-off tie and it gives both a break away from the league.

“We are doing well, they’re not doing so well and for them it’s going to be a free hit.

“They are away from home, it’s a cup game and only one of us can go through.

“But I’m not going to worry too much about them, we just need to worry about ourselves and if we play to the levels we did in the second half (at Basford United) it’s really prosperous for us moving forward into the Christmas period.”

Whitby go into their Trophy tie on the back of three wins and a 1-1 draw last Saturday against Basford United when they came from behind to earn a point.

“It was a game of two halves,” explained Haslam.

“First half we weren’t at it, it just wasn’t us from the last three games, which was disappointing. But we rode the storm and in the second half we got ourselves back into the game and looked better.

“We changed the shape and from that point it was all us.