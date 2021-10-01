Whitby Town ace Nathan Dyer eyes winning FA Cup return to York City

Nathan Dyer

The Seasiders take on their York City counterparts looking to cause an upset and book their place in the final qualifying round of the competition.

The Blues are set to be backed by over 300 away supporters on Saturday afternoon, and Dyer, who came through the youth system at York City, revealed himself and his side are looking forward to the encounter.

The right-sided player, who joined from Grantham Town in the summer, told The Whitby Gazette: "We're all delighted with the draw. It's great for the club.

"We've been doing really well in the league and cup so far this season and we feel confident that we can go there and cause an upset as the pressure is all on them in front of their home fans.

"The club's not where it wants to be and when I was there I felt that the fans can get on your back pretty quickly if you didn't get off to a good start. If the crowd does turn it could work in our favour.

"We go in to every game with the aim of winning and that won't be any different on Saturday."