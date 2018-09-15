Whitby slip to defeat at Nantwich

Whitby Town suffered a 4-1 loss at Nantwich Town in the Evo-Stik Premier Division.

James Lawrie's curling 20-yarder put the home side in front midway through the first half and he added a volleyed effort after the interval to make it 2-0.

Junior Mondal gave the Blues hope with a penalty after Matty Tymon had been fouled in the area just before the hour mark.

Joe Mwasile restored Nantwich's two-goal lead with a superb solo run and finish on 71 minutes and Nathan Cotterell added a late fourth with a superb chip from the left flank.