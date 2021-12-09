Fishburn Park, green kit, claimed a win at BEADS in the North Riding League Premier Division.

The Fishermen took the lead through a lovely left-foot volley by David Willison, shortly after that they doubled their lead through Jack Cairns’ excellent goal.

After the break Union started to come back into the game and had a couple of chances well saved by Koble Boocock, Fishermen also had a few chances going forward eventually through a goalmouth scramble as man of the match Cairns finished off through the keeper’s legs to make it 3-0.

Union did rally late on with two goals but the Whitby side hung on.

The Fishermen host Rydale SC Reserves this Saturday.

Goldsborough United entertained Heslerton in a thrilling 2-2 draw,

Ben Flinton hit a low drive to put Heslerton in front in the first half.

After the break a poor backpass allowed Damon Craig to intercept and score the equaliser.

Ben Duell then picked his spot and curled a brilliant first-time shot into the far corner to put his side ahead.

Late pressure on the Goldsborough goal resulted in Ollie Stanton firing home the equaliser.

United entertain Union Rovers in the Ryedale Hospital Cup this Saturday.

Sleights play host to Gillamoor in the Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy on Saturday.

A Tom Shrimpton hat-trick helped steer Fishburn Park to a 6-1 victory at BEADS in the North Riding League Premier Division.

Andrew Menzies and James Organ-Simpson notched for Park, with an own goal completing the scoring for the away side.

Park host Bedale on Saturday afternoon.

Staithes make the trip to face BEADS this weekend.

Lealholm drew 1-1 at home to Great Ayton United in Division One East, Mark McCarthy hitting a 72nd-minute leveller.