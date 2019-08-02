Whitby Fishermens' new reserves side beaten in friendly clash with Kirkby

Whitby Fishermens Reserves kicked off their first-ever season with a pre-season defeat at home to Kirkbymoorside Reserves on Monday night.

The newly-formed Fishermens second-string, who will play in Beckett League Division Two this season, fell behind against Kirkby.

Josh Linsley levelled up for the Fishermen, but while the hosts had Rhys Kipling in the sin-bin for dissent, Kirkby netted a winner.

Both Fishermens’ sides train together at Caedmon School on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 6-7pm.

Contact Mark Storr on 07500 008 493 for details.

Sleights play host to a Whitby Town Old Boys XI this Sunday at The Board Inn Sports Ground, 3pm kick-off.

The Old Boys side will feature ex-Blues boss Phil Brumwell and Ibby Hassan.

Manager Ed Turner said: “We are looking forward to the game against Whitby Town Old Boys, and although it’s just a pre-season friendly, looking at their impressive squad, it will be a hell of a challenge.”

Sleights’ preparations for the Beckett League Division One campaign continue with training sessions on Wednesdays between 6-7pm and Sundays between 5-6pm.

Fishburn Park have a new manager ahead of the new campaign, with Mark Waterfield taking over from Andy Parke, who has taken a new teaching job in Switzerland.

Training started on Tuesday June 18 and continues every Tuesday and Thursday at their Eskdale School base, between 6.30-8pm.

Park have had three pre-season friendlies so far.

They kicked-off with a 2-2 draw away to Old Malton, Alex McGovern and Joe Crowther netting.

A 4-0 home win over local rivals Lealholm followed, goals from Sam Richardson (2), Andrew Menzies and an own goal.

Park played Kirbymoorside at home last Friday and drew 1-1 with James Organ-Simpson scoring.

Fishburn play away to a Whitby Town Trialist XI on Thursday night, 7.45pm kick-off at the Turnbull Ground then finish their pre-season at home to West Pier at home on Saturday.

The North Riding Football Club Premier Division outfit have signed Ben Wilson from Sleights.

Fishburn Reserves are stepping up their preparations for the Scarborough & District Saturday League Division Two campaign.

Andrew Kelly’s men train at Eskdale School on Thursday evenings at 6.30pm.

Park are on the hunt for new players, contact Kelly on 07920 840 697 for details.

Staithes Athletic drew 2-2 away to Boro Rangers on Tuesday evening as they continue to build up to the North Riding Football League Premier Division campaign.

Their goals came from Sam Calvert and Dean Wilson.