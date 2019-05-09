Whitby Fishermen net D & G Trophy success after Ayton victory

Whitby Fishermens Society are celebrating after beating holders Great Ayton 2-0 to lift the D&G Trophy at Redcar last week.

After a goalless first half, Fishermens went ahead 10 minutes into the second half when Elliot Anderson’s free-kick was glanced in by Dan Brown.

On the hour-mark Fishermens made sure of the victory when Anderson provided another pin-point deliver into the box and Jake Faichney slammed in a bullet header for a 2-0 victory.

Anderson was named as Fishermens’ man of the match after providing assists for both of their goals in a hard-fought encounter.

Fifth-placed Thornaby Dubliners and midtable Fishburn Park battled to a 2-2 draw in the North Riding Football League Premier Division.

Ben Libby and Adam Warrilow found the net for Fishburn.

Sleights lost 3-2 on penalties to Kirkbymoorside Reserves in the Beckett Football League Victory Cup.

Kirkby, who finished third behind runners-up Sleights, took an early lead but substitute Marc Kipling levelled.

The home side went ahead again only for Kipling to again intervene.

However, Sleights narrowly lost out 3-2 in the resulting shoot-out. Kipling was Sleights’ man of the match.