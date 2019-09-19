Whitby Fishermen net 10-1 win against Loftus FC

Whitby Fishermens Society thumped Loftus FC 10-1 and sit third in the North Riding Football League Division One standings.

Karl Storr fired five for the Fishermen, with Sam Dowey’s brace and further goals from James Armstrong, Dan Brown and sub Jake Faichney easing them to a one-sided victory.

Staithes Athletic have made a strong start and sit sixth in the Premier Division after a 2-1 win at struggling Thirsk Falcons.

Athletic were disappointed with their performance but squeezed a win thanks to two Sam Calvert goals and a Callum Manson strike.

Thornaby Dubliners beat Fishburn Park 2-0, as Russell Spence and Stuart Dick grabbed the goals.

Goldsborough United and Ryedale shared the spoils in Division Two of the Beckett Football League after a thrilling, end-to-end 1-1 draw.

Ryedale took the lead when Harvey D’Alquen opened the scoring as he skipped past his man and fired in.

The goal brought about a good response from the visitors and after a succession of corners, Danny Wilson’s well-placed shot beat the Ryedale keeper and made it 1-1 heading in at the break.

The second half was again end-to-end with Goldsborough helped by a strong wind which got up in their backs.

Ryedale relied on the counter-attack and in the very last minute almost snatched victory with several players going close.

Goldsborough had the better chances but Ryedale’s debutant keeper Victor Kovacs was in superb form, dealing with everything thrown at him as he commanded his area well.

Man of the match for United was left-back Jonathan Morrison.

Whitby Fishermens Reserves won 5-1 on the road at Gillamoor Reserves.

The visitors ran out worthy 5-1 winners thanks to a hat-trick from the impressive Rhys Kipling and goals from Josh Linsley and Shane Bannister.

The Gillamoor goal was an own goal following a Joe Bell free-kick.

Hosts Fylingdales and Castle Tavern shared the spoils after a 2-2 draw in Division Two of the Scarborough & District Sunday League.

Simon Forde notched twice to put the villagers in charge at the interval.

Tavern battled back well after the break with Paul Mills hitting both for the visitors, who ended the game strongly.

The star man for the hosts was Mike Coates.