Whitby Fishermen flying high after home win

Davey Welham makes a flying stop to Whitby Fishermen Photo by Brian Murfield

The only goal of the game was a penalty converted by Karl Storr.

The Fishermen host Guisborough Town Reserves on Saturday.

Mark McCarthy and William Stewart-Cross scored two goals apiece as Lealholm surged to a 5-1 success at South Park Rangers.

Josh Larkin’s goal had put Rangers in front at the half-time break. McCarthy levelled the scores on 54 minutes, but heading into the final 20 minutes it looked like the honours would be spoiled.

Stewart-Cross put the villagers ahead on 71 minutes, McCarthy making it 3-1 on 78 minutes, then Stewart-Cross completed his brace three minutes later and Sam Spenceley capped the comeback in the 87th minute.

Lealholm head to New Marske this Saturday.

Staithes Athletic were held to a 2-2 draw at Kader.

Adam Booth’s second-minute goal put Staithes in front, Joe Melvin levelling on 27 minutes only for Robbie Farrier to restore Staithes’ lead a minute before the interval.

Just as Staithes looked to be securing a win, sub Jon Squires made it 2-2 11 minutes from time.

Staithes host Yarm & Eaglescliffe on Saturday.

Fishburn Park were also held to a 2-2 draw at Bedale.

Sam Richardson and Nathan Storr were on target for the visitors.

Park are at home to Boro Rangers on Saturday.

Sleights were given a very tough pre-season game against Whitby Fishermens Academy on Tuesday evening at Caedmon school.

There were some very big challenges put in, despite it being a pre-season game, but Sleights came away with the win by four goals from Taylor Humble (2), Charlie Smith and Jacob Rigden.

The villagers are delighted to have signed Rigden, a versatile defender, from the Fishermen first team to strengthen their defence, also 21-year-old full-back Cory Hart has rejoined the club.

Sleights are at home to Kirkbymoorside Reserves in Beckett League Division One on Saturday.

Goldsborough United head Amotherby & Swinton in Division Two.