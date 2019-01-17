Whitby boss Hardy delighted as Danny signs on

Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy has expressed his delight after signing former Wycombe Wanderers and Rotherham United defender Danny Rowe.

Hardy admits to trying to bring in the versatile 22-year-old a couple of years ago when he signed for York City, but is delighted to finally get his man.

“It was a no-brainer to bring Danny into the football club,” said Hardy.

“He’s fundamentally a centre-half, but is versatile and can play right-back or central midfield, where I believe he was operating for Frickley.

“He’s had rave reviews from one of his previous managers, and I’m really pleased to get him into the club.

“His CV speaks for itself. To have played for clubs like Rotherham United, Wycombe Wanderers and York City must mean he’s got something about him.

“It’s an area that we needed to strengthen after Toby (Lees) went back to Harrogate Town, and hopefully Danny will be a good fit for us.

“We’re still looking to strengthen the squad, we need to improve it as we strive for more consistency going forward.”

Rowe will go straight into the squad for Saturday’s clash with rock-bottom North Ferriby United at the Turnbull Ground, a game Hardy insists the Blues aren’t taking lightly.

“Provided Danny comes through training, he’ll go into the squad for the Ferriby game,” added Hardy.

“We’ve prepared correctly for Saturday and it’s down to us to do the right things and ensure we aren’t complacent and are fully focused on the task at hand.

“If we are at it and play to our potential, we know we’ll more than likely get a positive result, so it’s up to us to perform on the day and get the job done.”

Hardy’s only injury concern is the long-standing problem with left-back Dan McWilliams, who will be assessed but is likely to miss out on the clash.

Hardy added: “We’d be in trouble if we suffered an injury or two as the squad is a bit light on numbers with Toby (Lees) and Lewis Maloney going back to their parent clubs.

“Luckily at the moment we are okay, but we’re on the lookout for reinforcements to boost our numbers.”

* Entry to Saturday’s Evo-Stik Premier clash with North Ferriby United is £10 for adults, £6 concessions, £3 for Under-18 Club members, and free for Under-16s attending the game along with a paying adult.