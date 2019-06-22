Where are they now? - Revisiting Great Britain's 2012 Olympic Games football team The 2012 Olympic Games saw Great Britain field their first football team at the event since 1960, and the side exited in the quarter-finals after a heartbreaking penalty shootout lost to South Korea. Here's where all the squad are now... 1. Jack Butland - Goalkeeper The stopper now has 12 England caps to his name, and is set to make a 20 million to Aston Villa this summer. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Jason Steele - Goalkeeper After spells with Blackpool and Sunderland, Steele is now on the books at Premier League side Brighton, and will be looking to push for the number one shirt next season. Getty Buy a Photo 3. Craig Dawson - Defender The powerful centre-back is still at West Bromwich Albion, and has become an integral member of the squad over the last few years. Getty Buy a Photo 4. Neil Taylor - Defender The Welshman will be playing Premier League football with Aston Villa next season, after his side powered into the top tier via the 2018/19 Championship play-offs. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5