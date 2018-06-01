Weledji and Tymon pen new Blues deals

Whitby Town have completed a busy week by signing Kieran Weledji to a new contract with the club, while defender Andrew May has departed for Marske United.

May’s departure was confirmed by his new club on Wednesday evening, while Weledji, who is a central defender by trade, signs a new one-year contract after a successful season with the Seasiders, mostly in an attacking berth.

Top-scorer Matty Tymon has signed a new deal

Weledji netted six times in 39 appearances last season, in an unfamiliar centre-forward role, as Chris Hardy sought an answer to his striking problems early in the season.

He (Kieran Weledji) also bagged the Blues’ players’ player of the season, a vote that was unanimous amongst his colleagues.

The defender-turned-attacker joins two other players in signing new deals this week, with striker Matthew Tymon and left-back Dan McWilliams also putting pen to paper for the new campaign.

Last season’s top scorer Tymon signed on the dotted line on Tuesday, while McWilliams finalised his deal on Thursday to complete a trio of end of season award winners staying with the club, with May heading for the exit.

Tymon walked away with the Internet Player of the Year award, voted for by members of the fans’ forum, while McWilliams was crowned the Supporters’ Player of the Year.

They followed the signing of club legend David McTiernan, who returned to the Turnbull Ground for a fourth spell.

McTiernan returns in a new role as a player-coach, at the club and is now looking forward to getting started in his new role.

“When the opportunity came up, there was no other place I was going to go,” McTiernan said.

“I feel as though the time is right for me as a player, and in the next step in the coaching department.

“I don’t see the coaching side as a different challenge as such.

“I’ve coached at elite levels and it’s something I do as a career, so it’s just another addition to that.

“I’m looking forward to it though.

“Hopefully I can use the role and my experience at this level, to help the younger lads in the squad out and be a leader.”