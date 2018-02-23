Tymon's delight at Nantwich winner

Whitby Town striker Matty Tymon feels he is starting to get back to his best after scoring the winner in Saturday’s win over Nantwich.

Tymon netted the decisive goal in the 2-1 success at the Turnbull Ground as Town continued their recent resurgence with three welcome points.

“It was pleasing to score and win on Saturday after going a goal down,” the Blues striker told the Whitby Gazette.

“Going into the game we were all confident of a win after recent results where we have dug in and ground results out and Saturday was the same.

“The past six games I would say have been where I need to be in terms of my performance levels, the first time I have felt that since my injury.

“I’m just taking each game as it comes and hope to keep chipping away with a few goals to help the team.”

Although he has found the net more of late, Tymon isn’t setting himself any targets before now and the end of the season, he just wants to keep contributing.

“I don’t have a specific target at the minute,” he added.

“It’s just all about making sure the performance is right and helping the team secure the points to get away from the situation we are in.”

The Blues striker adds that the mood in boss Chris Hardy’s camp is in a much better place after an upturn in results of late.

He added: “I think everyone feels more upbeat now, that’s what a few good results will do.

“At one point it was hard to see where a win was coming from, but the lads and staff have been working hard to put it right and now the hard work is paying off and hopefully we can push on and finish as high as possible.”

Tymon admits it’s crucial that the Blues continue their recent run of form into Saturday’s trip to Witton Albion as they look to climb the Evo-Stik Premier Division table.

He added: “It’s crucial now we continue this form into Saturday.

“The mood in the camp is very good at the moment and everyone just wants to get out there and play because with our current form we feel as though we can be playing anyone in the league, home or away, and pick up the three points.

“This season has been a difficult one with players leaving and the run of games without a win, but now we are looking as though we have turned a corner and heading in the right direction so long may it continue.”