Town’s blues continue with Redcar upset

Whitby Town we’re knocked out of another cup competition at the hands of Redcar Athletic on Wednesday evening.

The Blues had already been beaten by lower league opposition in the FA Cup and the Integro League Cup this season and that trend wasn’t to end in the North Riding FA Senior Cup, a competition which the Seasiders won last season.

Despite the negative result, Chris Hardy’s side began brightly with an early cross from Dan McWilliams causing trouble for the home side’s defence.

This was also the case two minutes later when a ball in from Kieran Weledji went agonisingly close. He was unlucky to see no one able to get on the end of it.

And again, another ball was whipped in from the right by Callum Martin but the high ball ended up in Jordan Lowrie’s hands in the Redcar goal.

And on 11 minutes, the Blues’ early dominance looked to have paid off when Matty Tymon scrambled the ball into the net only to see that the referee had deemed that the Whitby striker had fouled the defender in the process.

This wasn’t to dishearten the Seasiders and Callum Martin came close with a dipping free-kick closely followed by a long-range effort from Adam Gell hitting the bar.

Redcar weren’t in the game up until the 34th minute when they were given a corner by the referee.

The ball was played in and met by Chris Rivis, who beat Niall McGoldrick in the air to head home for 1-0.

Whitby, however, could have been level straight from the restart when Cameron Salkeld, making his first start, put his fierce strike just wide of the Redcar post.

The second half was again dominated by Hardy’s side with nothing coming to anything. Several efforts would find themselves flying over the bar beginning with Kyle Fryatt’s effort straight after the kick-off.

And on 75 minutes, Whitby were handed a great chance to get themselves level when a penalty was given after Fryatt was brought down in the box.

John Campbell, back from injury, stepped up and hit a powerful strike. The wind took hold of the ball and Campbell would find himself red-faced as his ball cannoned off the bar.

That was to be that and Whitby’s chance of defending the trophy they won at the Riverside Stadium were ended at the first attempt.

Chris Hardy also made his anger at his side’s performance known post match labelling the display as “embarrassing”.

MOTM: A positive for Whitby Town was the performance of Cameron Salkeld on his first start for the club. Bringing great pace and power to the side, Salkeld was the one real bright spark in Chris Hardy’s side on Wednesday night.