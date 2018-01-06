Town hit for five by Lancaster

Whitby Town's win at Workington was made to look a flash in the pan, as they fell to an embarrassing 5-0 home defeat to Lancaster City.

Sam Bailey netted twice, with goals from Charlie Bailey, Mamadou Djabi and Paul Jarvis adding to the total, as Whitby registered one shot on target all afternoon.

Chris Hardy was forced into one change from the side that won at Workington, the injured Kieran Weledji replaced at right-back by Luke Bythway.

An even opening 10 minutes, however, soon passed with the visitors breaking the deadlock.

An error from Bythway left Andrew May in trouble following a pass across the face of his own goal.

Despite his best efforts, the Blues defender couldn't prevent Sam Bailey bearing down on goal and finishing low past Ryan Whitley.

It could have been two just five minutes later, Whitley saving well low to his right from Charlie Bailey's twenty-yard effort following a break from the visitors.

It wasn't long before it was two, though. Bythway committed to clearing a ball from wide, getting nowhere, allowing Charlie Bailey to drive a low effort home from close range.

Across the opening 45 minutes, Lancaster controlled proceedings, winning the midfield battle consistently and earning the right to play further up the field, and could have added to their lead ahead of the break.

Ben Hudson forced a reaction save from Ryan Whitley from a back post header, before Burgess cleared, whilst Mamadou Djabi turned Paul Jarvis' cross wide.

The early stages of the second half just saw matters get worse for Hardy's men, with the opening five minutes yielding another two goals for the Dolly Blues.

Jarvis forced his way down the left-hand side, before squaring to Djabi, who gratefully tapped the ball home unmarked in the six-yard box.

Just a minute later, the game was put well beyond the Seasiders' reach, as Jarvis' fluke cross looped over the head of Whitley and into the net, much to the surprise of everyone in the ground.

Just to sum up Whitby's afternoon, it took 48 minutes for them to register their first shot on target of any note, Lewis Maloney firing a first-time effort from Junior Mondal's cross at Joshua Powell.

To say that Whitby offered nothing going forward would be more than an understatement, and with just over fifteen minutes remaining things got more embarrassing.

Sam Bailey forced his way into the Blues' box, firing across Whitley's goal into the top corner for his second of the afternoon.

Just five minutes later, it almost became six as the visitors continued to show their hosts how to put an attacking move together.

Jarvis broke into the area from the left, before again shooting across goal. Whitley was beaten, but Kyle Fryatt was on hand to clear off the line.

The Blues looked for a consolation, and almost found one in a rare show of attacking threat. Maloney's inswinging corner found the head of the unmarked Anthony Hume, but he could only head over from close range.