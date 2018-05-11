Tigers wrap up Beckett League title

Lealholm have been crowned Beckett League first division champions without a ball kicked because Royal Oak Malton have quit the league with just one game to play.

Royal Oak’s records have been deleted, with just league games to play, which means nobody can catch the Tigers, who have enjoyed a superb debut season in the top-flight.

A seven-goal thriller saw Yarm and Eaglescliffe come from 3-0 down to stun Staithes Athletic in the North Riding Football League Premier Division on Wednesday evening.

Switched to Redcar Town, Athletic raced into a clear lead, but their visitors rallied as Dan Jones’ penalty and Calum Stevens’ goal reduced the arrears.

Anth Brown equalised before Cameron Wild nodded home a dramatic winner.

In the First Division, Redcar Athletic Reserves moved second after a comfortable win over Whitby Fishermens Society.

Mark Anderson notched for the Lythe-based side, but Redcar’s struck through Alex Anderson’s hat-trick.

James Ascough and Jake Lance also found the net for Athletic.

In Division Two of the Scarborough & District Saturday League on Friday evening, Fishburn Park Reserves completed their season with a 4-0 home win against Ayton.

Goldsborough United ended their season on a high note with a 4-0 home win against FC Rosette on Wednesday night.

A Dave Welham brace and an effort from Ben Watson put United 3-0 up at the interval.

Tommy Jobling added the fourth in the second half for the home side.