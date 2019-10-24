Tigers continue to roar after a 4-2 win on the road at rivals BEADS

The season’s surprise package, Staithes Athletic cut Yarm & Eaglescliffe’s lead at the top of the North Riding Football League Premier Division with their 10th win in all competitions on Saturday.

The Cobblemen won 4-2 at BEADS as Brett Dobson and Richie Playforth struck in the first seven minutes.

Substitute Ryan Thompson then netted twice in the second half to seal victory.

Grangetown Boys Club defeated Whitby side Fishburn Park 2-0.

Boys Club led eleven minutes before half time when Kieran Stares curled home a sweet 25-yard free-kick.

Dan Lofts then made the sure after the break.

Whitby Fishermens Society stay top of the first division after a tight encounter at New Marske.

Jake Faichney and Harry Smith were on target in a 2-1 away win, while Nick Shallow responded for the hosts.

In the Beckett Football League Division Two, Whitby Fishermen Society Reserves visited Filey Town Reserves in a top-versus-third clash.

Filey took the lead after 15 minutes with a Craig Oliver goal, a superbly-struck 20 yard shot which flew into the top corner.

The Fishermen equalised on the half-hour mark with a Rhys Kipling penalty.

Fishermen went on to win the end-to-end hard-fought contest with late goals scored by Joshua Linsley and a second Kipling penalty.

Goldsborough v Ayton Athletic Reserves was postponed because Ayton couldn’t raise a team, while Sleights’ home game against Snainton Reserves in the top-flight was off due to a waterlogged pitch.