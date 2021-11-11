Ten-man Sleights coast to 5-0 cup win

Sleights FC

Will Cork-Dove opened the goalscoring for the home side after 13 minutes.

Jack Henshaw scored a brace of goals after 37 and 42 minutes to give his side a three-goal interval lead. Just before the interval Sleights were reduced to 10 men when they had Sam Russell sent off,

The second half saw Sleights hold their own, Robbie Hurworth netting a brace of after 83 and 86 minutes to give his side a 5-0 home win and a place in the quarter finals.

Centre-back Sam Bouvet was Sleights man of the match.

Sleights make the trip to Ayton in the Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy second round on Saturday.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society Reserves lost out 6-5 on penalties at Thornton-le-Dale Reserves in an-all second division clash.

Fishermen host Rillington Rovers in the league this Saturday.

Match of the day in the Beckett Football League second division saw a depleted Goldsborough United entertain Ayton with the visitors winning 1-0.

Luca Diaz-Thomson, making his first appearance of the season in goal, shone for United.

Goldsborough will play host to Gillamoor in the second division this Saturday, 2pm kick-off.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society claimed a 3-2 victory at Redcar Town Ressrves in the North Riding League First Division East.

Adam Warrilow led the way with a double for Fishermen and Rhys Kipling also notched.

The Fishermen man of the match was player-manager Paul Cull (right) for a great display in goal.

Lealholm lost 2-1 at home to Guisborough Town Reserves in the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup second round.

Will Stewart-Cross netted for the hosts, with Mark McCarthy their man of the match.

Staithes Athletic lost 5-2 at home to BEADS in the Premier Division.

Staithes played an hour with 10 men after the dismissal of Dale Simpson for a second caution.