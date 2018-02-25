SUNDAY LEAGUE: Salt's 11-goal haul rocks Roscoes

Liam Salt scored an astounding 11 goals as Sunday League Division One title-chasers Trafalgar crushed Roscoes Bar 23-0.

The other Traf scorers were Sean Exley (4), Mikey Barker (2), Tyson Stubbings (2), Danny Price (2), Sam Pickard and Luke Jenkinson against a Roscoes side which only had 10 men for the whole second half.

Angel Reserves push up at Castle Tavern

Pickard's goal was the pick of the bunch, a powerful volley which gave the Roscoes keeper no chance.

Angel Athletic maintained their position at the top of the table with a comfortable 6-0 home win against West Pier.

Lloyd Henderson, Cam Dobson and full-back Ben Mason bagged three apiece for the home side.

Man of the match for Angel was Mason, while Benny Davis excelled in the front three in the second half.

Angel Reserves on the attack

Angel's joint-boss Dan Jones said: "We didn't have a shot against us really and we should have had a lot more but fair play to Pier they never gave up."

Pier chief Paddy Parke said: "We had a few of the older, more experienced players missing today but the lads battled well against a very strong Angel side.

"Luke Delve was man of the match, but Rich Tolliday, Dan Bradbury and 16-year-old debutant Brad Craggs also impressed."

Fylingdales worked hard for a 3-1 win at Ayton.

Ryan Cook opened the scoring, glancing the ball into the net from a Dan Smith pass.

Ayton battled back and swiftly levelled through a Dave Phillips tap-in from a Jazz Garvie cross, and only a fine stop from keeper Neil Purves stopped the hosts, who shaded the first 45 minutes, going in front before half-time.

The second half was an evenly-contested affair, with chances at a premium.

Dales doubled their lead through a Si Forde free-kick after he had been brought down to halt a mazy run.

The visitors' third goal came from player-boss Jamie Wassall, collecting a free-kick over the top from Cook before slotting the ball home, but most of the Ayton team had stopped as the referee blew his whistle after the setpiece was taken, allowing Wassall to score into an empty net.

A Jimmy Landers header helped keep a late goalbound effort from Ayton out, with keeper Purves the man of the match for the victors.

Ayton player-boss Shaun Dolan said: "The whole team were brilliant in the first half and I couldn't fault anybody.

"But the second half was the complete opposite. A refereeing error cost us the third goal, as they played the free-kick then the ref blew his whistle.

"We all stopped playing they ran through and scored into a near empty net, though the ref did come to us after the game and apologise."

Newlands Reserves and Division Two leaders Hush played out a rare goalless draw.

Joint-manager of Newlands Lee Dolan said: "Man of the match was Tyler Beck, with Nick David and Ben Dolan having great games, while Mikey Anderson and Joe Sunter were solid.

"Mark (Eyres) and I are so pleased to stop top-of-the-table Hush from scoring and we could have won it at the end with Lee McLaughlin missing a good chance late on."

The man of the match for Hush was centre-back Aiden McCallion.

Hush's title rivals Valley and Angel Reserves both took full advantage of the leaders' draw by recording big wins against Golden Last and Castle Tavern respectively.

Valley stormed to a 13-0 home win against Golden Last, Paul Nuttall smashing in five goals and Brad Marshall bagging a hat-trick.

Nuttall scored twice in the opening 20 minutes to put Valley in charge, then Neil Forsyth raced from inside his own half taking on several visiting defenders before scoring the hosts' third.

A Nuttall header completed his hat-trick and a one-on-one finish made it 5-0 to Valley, Marshall adding their sixth before the interval.

Marshall scored his second after the break, followed by a penalty from the impressive Stefan Campbell, who then added an eighth with a bullet header after racing upfield for a corner.

Nuttall then added his fifth before an Adam Hartmann header and Marshall's third made it 12-0, Lewis Wood's effort completing the rout. with a fine finish after piercing the away side's defence.

Campbell was awarded man of the match for two goals despite being in goal, alongside five-goal hero Nuttall.

Angel Reserves soared to an 8-2 win at Castle Tavern.

Mike Hernandez opened the scoring for Angel with two goals in the opening eight minutes, then Adam Smith's fine strike from 18 yards made it 3-0 to the away side.

Robbie Scarborough made it 4-0, running onto a long goal-kick from Corey Towell before lobbing the Tavern keeper, and the young striker added his second before the break after a one-on-one with the home custodian.

Tavern player-manager Daniel Thomas pulled a goal back in the 55th minute, but Scarborough restored the five-goal lead with his hat-trick goal, then Steven Whitaker fired a shot in off the post to make it 7-1.

Debutant Craig Moss, who was also Tavern man of the match, hit a second for the hosts before Towell, who had moved outfield in the 70th minute, rounded off the scoring for the high-flyers.

The midfield trio of Hernandez, Aiden Thurston and Smith were the star men for the visitors.