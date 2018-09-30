SUNDAY LEAGUE / Cask cruise to Fylingdales win

Promoted Cask picked up a comfortable 4-0 win at home to Fylingdales in Division One.

Travis Wood handed Dan Sheader's Cask side the lead after 20 minutes with a neat lob from just inside the box.

Their lead was doubled before the break, Ryan Collings finding the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Man of the match Brad Rowley bagged a second-half brace to round-off a solid team performance with a 4-0 win.

Trafalgar edged to a 4-3 win at Newlands.

Liam Salt fired in a double and goals from player-boss Joel Ramm and Danny Price sealed the three points.

Newlands led 1-0 through man of the match Lee McLaughlin and 2-1 via a Fin McGregor screamer.

Traf battled back to lead 4-2 before Tyler Beck netted a late consolation.

Nathan Vernon was Traf's star man, while Ben Dolan, Tyler Whiteman and Luke Rainton impressed for Lee Dolan's young Newlands side.

Angel beat West Pier 4-1 but boss Dan Jones admitted his side weren't at the races.

Jones' side led 2-0 at the break, despite Pier being the better side in the first 45 minutes.

Jackson Jowett bagged both Angel's first-half goals, the first coming from the penalty spot.

Angel's lead was extended after the break, Neil Thomas firing in the goal of the game as he dinked the ball over the keeper from 18-yards out.

Pier's Nick Ellis, who had caused problems to the Angel defence all game, then gave Pier hope with a header making it 3-1, but any hopes were quickly quashed by sub Danny Collins' strike.

Jones said: "We were terrible first half, they battered us and hit the woodwork a few times."

Lee Dennis and Neil Thomas were Angel's star men.

Saints FC pulled off a shock 5-4 win against Cayton in Division Two.

James Beasley hammered in a hat-trick for the victors, with their other goals coming from Aaron Padgham and Ryan Hunter.

Beasley was man of the match for Saints, who led 3-1 at the break but soon found themselves 4-3 down before battling back to win the game.

Cayton's goalscorers were Nicko Dunn, Leroy Donaldson and an own goal, while boss Steven Frederiksen couldn't single out a man of the match.

Roscoes Bar v Angel Reserves was called off after referee Ben Naylor experienced automobile issues.

Castle Tavern v Eastfield Athletic was also called off after referee David Hudghton suffered an injury midweek.

RESULTS

DIVISION ONE

Newlands 3-4 Trafalgar

Cask Inn 4-0 Fylingdales

West Pier 1-4 Angel

DIVISION TWO

Castle Tavern P-P Eastfield Athletic

Roscoes Bar P-P Angel Reserves

Saints FC 5-4 Cayton