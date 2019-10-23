"Stourbridge edged FA Cup tie" admits Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy

Whitby Town’s Emirates FA Cup adventure was cruelly ended on Monday night as they went down 3-2 to Stourbridge in a replay.

The sides could not be separated in the initial tie on Saturday afternoon, but some members of the Seasiders’ squad believed that they could put things right in the replay.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t to be the case as the Blues lost the tie late on at the War Memorial Athletic Ground.

“We have to feel extremely disappointed,” Hardy admitted.

“When the draw came out we identified it as being a 50/50 game but Stourbridge probably edged it over the two games between us.

“We were spirited, disciplined and organised but there were a couple of big moments in the game that we didn’t capitalise on which has had an affect on the outcome.”

One of the most disappointing aspects of this defeat was the fact that Whitby found themselves two goals up in the first half, albeit with a little help from their opponents.

A freak goal from Matthew Tymon and a tap-in for Adam Gell left the Seasiders in a promising position in the Midlands.

“You start to taste victory at 2-0,” Hardy said.

“It starts to create momentum and I feel that we looked fairly comfortable and we had another big moment that we didn’t manage to capitalise on.

“The game was very well contested and we needed to take advantage and give the opposition the feeling that they’re not in the tie. Even at 2-0 it still felt tight and Stourbridge profited on the back of that.

“With the penalty, Dan Rowe knows that he should be putting it in the back of the net. If that goes in there’s a chance that the game is different.

“Other than his miss, he was outstanding but it was disappointing that he was unable to convert.”

Despite being forced into the second Monday night replay of the competition, Whitby’s supporters were not put off and a healthy following backed the Blues.

Lee Bullock was quick to thank fans for their support in the home tie and Chris Hardy backed that up by giving his praise to the loyal supporters.

“The support for this time is now starting to become a welcome theme,” said Hardy.

“The support was brilliant once again. We want them to keep coming back in the league and the FA Trophy on Saturday.

“Hopefully we can do this all again in the FA Cup next season.”