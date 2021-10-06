Storr's hat-trick steers Fishburn Park to home win
Nathan Storr’s hat-trick steered Fishburn Park to a 5-2 home win against Kader in the NRFL Premier.
Callum Halley and James Organ-Simpson also netted for Park.
Staithes lost 7-3 at Thornaby Dubliners, with Adam Booth, Jamie Ebbs and Robbie Farrier on target.
Whitby Fishermen’s Society lost 2-0 at Division One East rivals South Park Rangers.
Whitby Fishermen Society Reserves won 5-1 on Friday night at The Turnbull Ground against Thornton Reserves in the Beckett League second division.
Five minutes before half-time Fishermen took the lead through David Wilson.
In the second half Kaleb Gravett scored after 67 minutes, and the hosts made it 3-0 with a Tommy Jobling penalty eight minutes later.
A minute later Jason Shipton scored for the hosts, Dale pulled a goal back after 83 minutes, and in the last minute the home side scored their final goal through man of the match Jack Cairns.
Goldsborough United romped to a 13-0 home win against Norton United on Saturday.
Nath Smurthwaite, Jim Nial, Harry Schofield and Si Taylor put United 4-0 up at the break.
In the second half Boro ran riot, right-back Mike Coates hit four goals, Nial added a second, Mike Brennan netted a brace, with goals from Rob Ingham and Phil Spencer completing the rout.
Sleights made it back to back Division One victories in style, beating visitors Thornton Dale 8-2.
Ed Turner’s men made the ideal start when Joe Hugill, making his first start of the season, notched the opener on five minutes.
By half-time, it was 3-1 and the hosts eventually rattled in an 8-2 success.
Jack Henshaw celebrated his second debut, after signing in midweek, with a brace off the bench.
There were also two goals for man of the match midfielder Robbie Hurworth.
Liam Rissen’s second goal in as many games was added to by skipper Charlie Smith and defender Adam Entwistle.