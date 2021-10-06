Storr's hat-trick steers Fishburn Park to home win

Sleights won their latest game 8-2.

Nathan Storr’s hat-trick steered Fishburn Park to a 5-2 home win against Kader in the NRFL Premier.

Callum Halley and James Organ-Simpson also netted for Park.

Staithes lost 7-3 at Thornaby Dubliners, with Adam Booth, Jamie Ebbs and Robbie Farrier on target.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society lost 2-0 at Division One East rivals South Park Rangers.

Whitby Fishermen Society Reserves won 5-1 on Friday night at The Turnbull Ground against Thornton Reserves in the Beckett League second division.

Five minutes before half-time Fishermen took the lead through David Wilson.

In the second half Kaleb Gravett scored after 67 minutes, and the hosts made it 3-0 with a Tommy Jobling penalty eight minutes later.

A minute later Jason Shipton scored for the hosts, Dale pulled a goal back after 83 minutes, and in the last minute the home side scored their final goal through man of the match Jack Cairns.

Goldsborough United romped to a 13-0 home win against Norton United on Saturday.

Nath Smurthwaite, Jim Nial, Harry Schofield and Si Taylor put United 4-0 up at the break.

In the second half Boro ran riot, right-back Mike Coates hit four goals, Nial added a second, Mike Brennan netted a brace, with goals from Rob Ingham and Phil Spencer completing the rout.

Sleights made it back to back Division One victories in style, beating visitors Thornton Dale 8-2.

Ed Turner’s men made the ideal start when Joe Hugill, making his first start of the season, notched the opener on five minutes.

By half-time, it was 3-1 and the hosts eventually rattled in an 8-2 success.

Jack Henshaw celebrated his second debut, after signing in midweek, with a brace off the bench.

There were also two goals for man of the match midfielder Robbie Hurworth.