Staithes stun Park to seal derby success

Staithes Athletic sprung a surprise with a 3-1 derby day victory over Whitby neighbours Fishburn Park in the North Riding Football League Premier Division.

Connor Hood gave Staithes the lead on 15 minutes with an excellent finish to a well worked move.

Goldsborough United (maroon kit) and Fishburn Park Reserves do battle. Pictures by Brian Murfield.

Ten minutes into the second half, Gary Sivills converted a Ryan Cane cross to double their lead.

Substitute Mark Waterfield gave Park hope of a point with an 87th-minute strike but Staithes responded immediately as Rich Playforth wrapped the game up, a minute later.

Thirsk Falcons looked to be cruising to victory in Division One as they raced into a 3-0 advantage at home to Whitby Fishermens Society, but the visitors battled back to seal a dramatic 3-3 draw.

Ex-Staithes man James Armstrong netted and former Whitby Town forward Jake Faichney belted in a brace to seal the dramatic turnaround.

To make matters worse for the hosts, they had two men sent off late on as it finished 3-3.

Goldsborough United earned a 2-0 home win against Fishburn Park Reserves in a keenly-contested derby clash in Division Two of the Scarborough & District Saturday League.

Fishburn started the game well but it was United who took the lead through a deflected shot from 20 yards by Michael Brennan.

United brought on Sam Pike and Kieran Storr as subs at the interval and this saw them take a grip of the game, confirming the win with a spot-kick from Ben Watson after Dave Welham had been brought down.

Park also had a late penalty claim turned down as they chased a goal to get back into the game.

Jason Jeffrey was man of the match for Park, with Paul Clennan United’s star man.

Ed Turner and Sam Leadley’s Sleights side returned to winning ways with a 7-0 win over Snainton Reserves in Division One of the Beckett League to kick off the new year in style.

Centre half Chris Hurworth was the unlikely figure who opened the scoring.

Fellow defender Leadley doubled their advantage, on his returned from injury.

Sleights skipper Charlie Smith’s quickfire brace put the result beyond doubt, with the returning Billy Graham making it five.

Midfielder James Fawcett added a sixth, with Joe Hugill’s late strike completing the rout.

Man of the match went to Theo Clarke.

Division One leaders Lealholm slipped up against rock-bottom Sinnington, drawing 3-3.

Lealholm took a seventh minute lead when a Josh Hodgson in-swinging corner found Billy Welford to score his first-ever goal for the club with a 10-yard half-volley.

Sinnington almost equalised on 15 minutes, but Tigers keeper Tobi Fergus saved superbly to prevent Luke Balderson scoring.

However, a minute later Luke Hobbs scored to level matters for the struggling Sinners.

Sinnington shocked their visitors in the 24th minute when Balderson scored to put his side ahead.

Seven minutes later the Sinners thought they had doubled their lead, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Just before half-time Lealholm thought they had equalised when a Brad Lewis effort looked a certain goal, but the Sinners’ young keeper Harry Skaife somehow tipped the bar over his crossbar with a fantastic save.

Lealholm made a triple substitution in the 57th minute and that paid off 10 minutes later when Jaime Nicholson equalised when he latched onto a through-ball and fired in.

Substitute Callum Ripley then hit the post for the visitors and then he also fired over the crossbar from six yards out in a 10-minute spell.

In the 86th minute Lealholm regained the lead when following another of Hodgson’s corners, the ball went into the Sinners goal via Brad Lewis.

But in the second minute of stoppage time, the Sinners equalised with a Joe Turnbull goal to seal a dramatic share of the spoils.

Man of the match went to Tobi Fergus with Hodgson also in impressive form.

In the Scarborough Sunday League, Fylingdales suffered a 6-1 defeat to Cask in Division One.