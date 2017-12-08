Staithes put on a show as they seal superb win at West End

The weather decimated Saturday’s North Riding Football League and cup programme, with only one Whitby side in action across all competitions.

Staithes Athletic pulled off a tremendous 5-1 win over Stockton West End, in a home encounter switched to West End.

Ryan Thompson broke the deadlock, for Staithes, midway through the first half, with Thompson then grabbing his second, five minutes after the break.

Jake Thompson (pictured right) and James Armstrong put Staithes four up on the hour, while Stockton pulled one back, around 10 minutes from time, through Ben Turner.

Connor Hood then completed the scoring late on, lobbing in from near the halfway line.

Leaders Boro Rangers extended their advantage in the top tier, over Fishburn Park, to five points, with the Whitby side holding a game in hand after their game against Redcar Newmarked was rained off.

Whitby Fishermens’ Division One encounter at Middlesbrough & Teesside SA was postponed.

Sleights’ clash against Wensleydale League side Hawes United was also called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

The pair will attempt to play their North Riding Challenge Cup third round clash again this Saturday.

Like Sam Leadley and Ed Turner’s men, visitors Hawes United are also 100% in their league with five wins out of five.

Kick-off is 2pm at Caedmon College Scoresby Site.

It is the furthest the Beckett League second division side have got in the competition, since reforming in 2010.

They defeated neighbours Lealholm on penalties to reach this stage.

Sleights FC v Hawes United, home, cup. Players meet Saturday 1pm at Caedmon.

Any problems contact Sam or Ed ASAP. Match Sponsor: Philip Burley & Co.

None of the Scarborough & District League sides managed to get their games on.