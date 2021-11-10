Soni Fergus: Blues were rewarded for dominant display at leaders Matlock

Soni Fergus

Soni Fergus felt that Whitby were rewarded for a dominant performance as the Seasiders defeated league leaders Matlock Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues got off to a flying start and found themselves ahead though Fergus after just three minutes - drilling a low effort into the back of the net after the hosts failed to clear the ball.

Town went on to secure an impressive 3-2 win, unsettling the Gladiators in possession and enjoying the better of the game with the other goals coming from Bradley Fewster and Priestley Griffiths.

Fergus praised the Seasiders for demonstrating bravery on the ball, and suggested that playing that way on a more consistent basis could prove key as they bid to return into the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division play-off spots.

Asked as to what led to this excellent showing, Fergus said: “It was a great way to bounce back after the previous Tuesday night.

“The gaffers told us to graft, and we did that.

“We dominated the early stages and that set the tone for the full game.

“My goal came as a surprise as I’m normally more of a defensive player.

“We spoke about having a bright start as we felt that getting an early goal would help us out massively.

“We haven’t lost all season when we’ve scored first.”

For Fergus, it was his first start for Whitby in a competitive match.

With Whitby’s injury crisis leaving Lee Bullock and Nathan Haslam short on numbers, the local player was recalled from his loan spell at Pickering Town and he certainly repaid their faith.

Despite not being in his natural position in defence, Fergus was instrumental in the middle of the park and proved a point in that he is more than capable of being a key player for the club moving forwards.

“I played in that midfield role when I was younger,” he said. “It was a physical battle but our midfield dominated theirs by winning all of our first and second balls.