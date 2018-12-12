Sleights up to third after Thornton Dale success

Sleights moved up into third in the Beckett League Division One table after a 7-3 home win against Thornton-le-Dale.

Hosts Sleights started very well, going 2-0 up within the first 20 minutes of the first half.

Thornton kept battling and made it 2–1 thanks to a great free-kick from Michael Scott.

Sleights again continued to press and made the game 3-1 before half-time.

In the second half Thornton game out battling, but every shot Sleights had seemed to go in and after a number of great efforts, the home side managed to go 7-1 up.

Thornton continued to battle however and two late goals from Tom Tate and Harry Kenworthy made the scoreline more respectable at 7-3.

Sleights’ hat-trick hero was Marc Kipling, but it was the returning Will Cork-Dove who took the man of the match award and also netted.

Luke Jackson and skipper Charlie Smith were also on target and James Fawcett smashed in a spectacular goal late on in the encounter.

First division leaders Lealholm lost 1-0 at second-placed Kirkbymoorside Reserves.

A keenly-contested game was settled with a hotly-disputed goal scored by the Moorsiders in the 27th minute.

A free-kick out on the left wing 25 yards from goal landed into the visiting keeper Tobi Fergus’ arms.

The latter dropped the ball but landed on it, but the referee, who was positioned outside the penalty area, awarded the goal saying the ball had crossed the line.

Prior to the goal, Arron Leeman saw a good effort go narrowly wide of the Moorsiders goal in the 22nd minute and a minute later Sam Russell also went close for the Tigers.

Leeman had a couple of good efforts in the last 15 minutes, his first stopped by a brilliant tackle and the second went just wide of the goal.

Lealholm’s man of the match was Soni Fergus, playing in the centre of midfield, with Mark McCarthy also impressed playing in the centre of defence.

Fishburn Park continued their great recent run with a 4-1 thumping of second-from-bottom BEADS in the North Riding Football League Premier Division.

Park’s third straight win started with Nathan Storr’s deflected effort looping up and over the BEADS keeper and into the net.

An own goal doubled their advantage, with Sam Richardson’s 25-yard howitzer making it 3-0 at the break.

After being reduced to 10 men, the Middlesbrough visitors were hit again as Dan Brown slotted home.

They did nick a late consolation but Park march on.

Bedale won 9-0 at home to Staithes Athletic.

Dale were four up inside half an hour, including two goals for David Cooke.

Ross Hodgson and Chris Hope weighed in, with more strikes to follow in the second half.

Hodgson hit his second within four minutes of the restart and Col Anderson made it six on the hour.

By the time he tucked away his second, six minutes from time, Joe Martin had netted two in eight minutes and Bedale finished with nine.

In Division One, Whitby Fishermens Society’s home game against Middlesbrough Rovers was postponed.

Goldsborough United won 2-1 at Eastfield Town in Division Two of the Scarborough & District Saturday League.

Town led 1-0 at half-time, but Ben Watson and Jonathan Morrison scored second-half goals to seal the win for United.

With one minute to go, Goldsborough defender Richard Davies stopped a certain goal for Eastfield with a superb challenge.

Despite a poor performance, Goldsborough sealed the maximum points against the 10 men of Town.

Cayton Athletic and Fishburn Park Reserves shared the spoils after a 2-2 draw.

Park led 2-0 thanks to goals from their man of the match Marc Usher and Rob Ingham.

Athletic clawed their way back into the game though, Michael Hernandez scoring from a Freddie Schmuck corner, before Macauley Riley was taken out in the box and Schmuck took the penalty, seeing his spot-kick saved by Carl Oliver but reacting quickest to tap in the rebound.