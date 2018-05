Sleights rounded off a superb debut season in the Beckett League by adding the Marisa Trophy and Panasonic Cup to the Division Two title they’d already secured.

Ed Turner and Sam Leadley’s side beat Slingsby 2-0 to win the Panasonic League Division Two Cup on Friday, before a thrilling 4-2 win against Sinnington in Monday’s Marisa Trophy that saw four players sent off.