Sleights FC return to village with a win

Sleights made a winning return to the village as they beat Kirkbymoorside 4-1 in the first round of the Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy.

Kirkbymoorside started the better of the teams but failed to take advantage of the chances created.

Sleights began to settle after the opening 15 minutes, taking the lead after 31 minutes with a goal scored by Joe Hugill, before skipper Charlie Smith scored three minutes before half-time to double the Sleights score.

In the second half Sleights continued to dominate and only allowed the Moorsiders the odd breakaway.

A second Hugill goal after 59 minutes put Sleights into a three-goal lead which was increased to four 10 minutes later when Charlie Patterson’s 18-yard shot received a wicked deflection off a Moorsiders defender, which deceived keeper Chris Nichols.

Lee Alexander scored for the Moorsiders after 75 minutes to give them hope of a comeback, but the Sleights defence held firm for a memorable victory and a second round home tie with Slingsby.

Man of the match was centre-half Chris Hurworth, while there were also impressive displays by skipper Smith and two-goal hero Hugill.

First division champions Lealholm progressed into the quarter-finals after a 9-0 home win against second division Heslerton Reserves.

The Tigers roared into a four-goal first-half lead with goals scored by Calum Ripley after four minutes and in the last 10 minutes of the first half by Zac Tennant, Ripley’s second and Mark McCarthy.

The second half followed a similar pattern, Lealholm scored twice in the opening two minutes as Ripley completed his hat-trick, and McCarthy, who completed his hat-trick in the 55th minute – his second of the season.

Arron Leeman scored after 75 minutes with Loui Fergus scoring his side’s ninth and final goal after 84 minutes.

Lealholm’s man of the match was McCarthy, with Brad Lewis impressive in midfield.

In the North Riding Football League Premier Division Grangetown returned to winning ways as Staithes Athletic were seen off 3-0 at Seaton Crescent.

Lee Dooley, Ryan Emmerson and Ben Martin were the goalscorers, with the Boys Club now level on points with sixth-placed Bedale.

Fishburn Park bounced back from last week’s 7-2 thumping with 4-1 victory over fellow mid-table outfit St Mary’s 1947.

Dan Brown bagged a brace, with teenagers Callum Halley and Adam Warrilow, who scored a superb solo goal, also netting.

The visitors responded through a Paul Vaughan double.

In Division One, Whitby Fishermen played their first home game of the season at Lythe against Stokesley and grabbed a 5-0 win.

The Fishermen gave debuts to Jake Faichney and home debuts to James Armstrong and Tommy Joblin.

Fishermen started well and after 25 minutes found themselves 3-0 up, the home side’s goals coming from Karl Storr, Peter Scaife and Armstrong.

Stokesley came back into the game but Fisherman’s restricted their chances.

After half-time the hosts regained control and man of the match Jordan Purvis added two more to round the scoring off the for the dominant hosts.

A sending-off for Stokesley didn’t affect the result.

Snainton surged to a 5-1 home win against Fishburn Park Reserves in Division Two of the Scarborough & District Saturday League.

Ryan Collings smashed in a hat-trick for the home side, with Connor Bell and Rob Holt also notching. Rob Ingham scored for Park.

Seamer Reserves and Goldsborough United shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Goldsborough started well and were in front on 10 minutes when Ryan Roe flicked the ball in to the path of Ben Watson to smash it home.

Seamer started to up their game and dominated for patches but didn’t create chances.

The second half saw a brace of pens from Chris Stubbings, both awarded for fouls on Jordan Glendinning, put the home side in front.

A few changes later and Goldsborough looked on the front foot again, a ball from Mike Dent into Roe saw Watson one-on-one but a good save saw the ball fall to the feet of Kieran Storr to equalise.

Scarborough Sunday League Division One champions Angel saw off a second-half revival from the home side to earn an 8-4 success at Fylingdales.

The away side looked to be heading to an easy win at 5-0 up at half-time, but Dales pulled it back to 5-3 before Angel soared to an 8-4 win.

Cam Dobson smashed in four goals for the victors, with Jackson Jowett and Lloyd Henderson netting two apiece.

Si Forde scored a superb hat-trick for Tommy Gray’s side and Tom Shrimpton also bagged.

Shrimpton and Josh Hopley shared the man of the match honours for Dales.