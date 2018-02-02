Sleights dumped out by Heslerton while Staithes hammer BEADS

Sleights were casualties to First Division opponents in the Hospital Cup on Saturday at Caedmon.

Sam Leadley and Ed Turner’s Sleights side lost out to third-placed Heslerton in a well-contested and at times, controversial clash.

The visitors went ahead to a disputed penalty early on, before Luke Jackson levelled with a spot-kick of his own before half-time.

Both awards were close to the edge of the 18-yard box.

Charlie Patterson then turned the match on its head by firing Sleights in front, but the visitors roared back with another penalty, a free-kick thought as soft by the home bosses and a strike that many felt was offside, seeing the away side through.

It was a fine effort to make the last eight from Sleights, who have another quarter-final, in the North Riding Challenge Cup, at Bedale, of the North Riding League First Division, coming up on Saturday.

Sleights’ man of the match was Charlie Smith.

In the North Riding Fooball League Premier Division, Staithes Athletic hammered BEADS 11-0 at Seaton Crescent to ease their relegation fears.

James Armstrong netted on eight minutes, with a Ryan Thompson double on 11 and 20 minutes extending the lead further.

Jake Thompson struck a brace of his own in the space of four minutes, before Ryan Thompson completed a first-half hat-trick, six minutes before the interval.

Lewis Calvert made it seven on 49 minutes, and it was Jake Thompson again on 55 and 70 minutes, plus Ryan Thompson on 76 and 88 minutes, who completed the rout.

Whitby Fishermens and Lingdale Tavern drew 2-2 in Division One.

Sam Dowey and Jord Purvis had put the Whitby side ahead, but Ste Combellack and Chris Bulmer ensured the hosts got a share of the points.

Premier Division high-flyers Fishburn Park lost out at home to Grangefield in the Yorkshire Old Boys Shield.

Andy Park and Mark Waterfield’s men saw their visitors reduced to 10 men inside five minutes but could only muster a Sam Richardson strike in a 2-1 defeat.

Second division Duncombe Park entertained Lealholm in the outstanding second round tie in the Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy.

Park stunned their visitors taking a fifth-minute lead through the impressive Connor Campbell, the opening 25 minutes were fairly even.

Lealholm struggled to get going but eventually scored an equaliser on the half-hour mark by Mark McCarthy from six yards, eight minutes later McCarthy added a second to put his side ahead after good work by Jamie Nicholson.

The second half saw Lealholm get on top with further goals scored by Sam Wiggins with a 18-yard shot following a Sam Russell corner after 57 minutes.

Eight minutes later substitute Callum Ripley scored after good work by Nicholson, and five minutes from time skipper Brad Lewis scored after good work by McCarthy.

Man of the match was Jamie Nicholson.

Lealholm now visit Thornton-le-Dale Reserves in the outstanding quarter-final to join the three winners from Saturday’s quarter-finals.

Falsgrave Athletic maintained their Scarborough & District Saturday League Division Two promotion hopes with a hard-earned 3-2 win at Goldsborough United, despite going behind twice.

Mike Dent opened the scoring for United but Bradley Craggs reacted superbly to fire in a rebound after top work from Clayton Walker.

The home side regained the lead after the break through Ryan Roe, but Falsgrave refused to buckle and Jamie Cornish equalised with a tap-in after fine approach play from man of the match, striker Mark Taylor.

The visitors grabbed all three points thanks to Cornish’s second goal almost straight from the restart, centre-back Joe Turner taking the ball past a forward then threading a through-ball to the striker to seal the win for Athletic.

Luke Hansell was named as the United man of the match.