Sleights and Whitby Fishermen seal Challenge Cup progress

Sleights hammered Rosedale 8-3 to advance in the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup.

In the all Beckett League encounter, Joe Hugill continued his superb run of goalscoring form with a hat-trick for Sleights.

Martin Kipling also hit two for the victors, and there was a goal each for Will Cork-Dove, James Fawcett, and Charlie Smith.

Hat-trick hero Hugill won the Sleights man of the match award.

Whitby Fishermens were big winners, thumping Richmond Town Academy 8-1 in the same competition.

Jordan Purvis struck a hat-trick, with braces for Dan Brown and James Armstrong.

Jake Faichney completed the scoring for Mark Jones’ men.

Lealholm entertained Sinnington in a Beckett League first division clash.

Lealholm took the lead after 20 minutes with a good team goal as Mark McCarthy played a neat one-two with Arron Leeman and then a similar move with Calum Ripley before scoring with a well-placed shot with what turned out to be the only goal of the first half.

At half-time Lealholm lost Brad Lewis to injury to be replaced by fellow midfielder Sam Russell, making his first appearance of the season.

Ripley hit the post after 47 minutes, but the all-important second Lealholm goal didn’t arrive until the 74th minute when McCarthy teed up Ripley to score from six yards out.

McCarthy was man of the match after his goal and assist.

Fishburn Park grabbed their fourth successive North Riding Football League Premier Division win, as they took out fourth-placed Yarm & Eaglescliffe, to go within a point of them in fifth.

Sam Richardson put Park ahead, only for Mike Mackin to level from the penalty spot just before half-time.

Nathan Storr and Dan Brown also scored for the Whitby side.

Yarm responded again through debutant Liam Forster, but Richardson’s second sealed a 4-2 Fishburn win.

Redcar Town returned to winning ways at Staithes Athletic.

Ryan Bennions broke the deadlock for Town inside eight minutes, only for Liam Johnson to level, midway through the first half.

An own goal, just after the hour, however, settled it for the visitors.

Ben Watson smashed in four goals as Goldsborough United beat Eastfield Athletic 6-4 to stay second in the Scarborough Saturday League Division Two table.

Lee Brennan and Dave Welham also found the back of the net in their home win.

Seamer Reserves sealed a 2-0 win at home against struggling Fishburn Park Reserves.

Chris Stubbings and Daz Hastie were the goalscorers for Paul Greatorex’s side, while Benji Harrison was man of the match for the victors.

Keeper and player-boss Carl Oliver impressed for Park alongside their entire back four.

Newlands cruised to a 6-0 home win against Fylingdales in Division One of the Scarborough Sunday League, Kyle O’Toole their star man with four goals.