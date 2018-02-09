Sleights aiming for return home

Sleights Football Club are in preliminary talks with the village’s sports field committee, a local authority representative and Sleights Cricket Club, in an effort to return to playing at Lowdale Lane.

The footballers pitched the proposal to the committee last year and have met with them twice to explore the options.

It’s been more than 15 years since the club played in the village, but hopes are that September could see the footballers come back home.

Matt Hewison, Scarborough Borough Council sports development officer, chaired the most-recent meeting, he told the Whitby Gazette: “From a sports development aspect, this is an exciting development proposal.

“The move back to the village will not only assist the football club achieve their priority of playing in Sleights, but also help them further in terms of football development, by looking at increasing the number of playing teams and potentially junior playing opportunities.

“The grounds maintenance plan will also help sustain the field for future generations to participate in sport.”

Sleights FC joint-player-boss Sam Leadley, who lives in the village, said: “We’re very excited at the prospect of Sleights Football Club coming back home and believe it will bring benefits to both the club and the village.”

Chairman Andrew Snaith encouraged locals to jump on board, adding: “This is going to create a buzz, there’s already a lot of interest in and around the village and we’ve had good support.

“We want to hear from corporate sponsors, coaches, volunteers, anyone who can help. We’re looking to form reserve and junior sides, so we need assistance with delivering that.”