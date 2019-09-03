Scarborough Athletic boss Deacey in confident mood ahead of derby clash with injury-ravaged rivals Whitby Town

Scarborough boss John Deacey is hopeful of picking up the three points in tonight's derby clash with East Coast rivals Whitby Town.

On the back of a home draw to Witton Albion, Deacey is looking forward to his first derby clash.

"Whitby have a good, strong fan base and will be in good voice tonight," said Scarborough boss Deacey.

"They have sold plenty of tickets, but we remain hopeful of picking up a result and doing it for the travelling Scarborough crowd."

Scarborough defender Chris Howarth is the only player who is sidelined with injury for the visitors.

Having beaten Grantham Town 4-3 on Saturday, Whitby boss Chris Hardy could be without six first team players with attackers Matty Tymon and Greg Rutherford looking likely to be sidelined.

Joining them could be midfielders Callum Patton, Dale Hopson and Corey Roper while centre-back Alex White is another absentee with a back complaint.

“This will be a totally different game (to the Grantham match),” Hardy said.

“We can use confidence from Saturday, but we will need a different mindset this evening.

“The lads will want to use the confidence gained to help us get things right tonight.”