Scarborough and Whitby handed trips to NPL East high-flyers in FA Trophy

NPL Premier Division outfit Scarborough Athletic have been drawn at NPL East leaders Liversedge in the FA Trophy third qualifying round.

By Andy Bloomfield
Monday, 11th October 2021, 1:19 pm
Updated Monday, 11th October 2021, 1:20 pm
Football news

NPL Premier side Whitby Town are also on the road at NPL East high-flyers, Shildon AFC, who are second behind Liversedge, while Bridlington Town, who also play in NPL East, play host to third-placed Marske United.

Pickering Town, who are second-from-bottom in NPL East, face a tough game at NPL Premier strugglers Morpeth Town.

The games will be played on Saturday October 30.

WhitbyScarborough