SATURDAY LEAGUE: Pier sail into Harbour Cup final after Sleight success

West Pier will face Filey Town or Edgehill in the final of the Harbour Cup after they beat Sleights 4-0 at a wind-swept Sherburn in their semi-final clash.

Both sides braved the blizzards that battered the coast on Saturday to get their semi-final clash played, with Pier and Sleights both missing several players for the clash.

Pier led the only game of the day to go ahead after just five minutes, Jamie Bradshaw's long-range effort being fumbled in by stand-in Sleights keeper Elliot Clark.

Martin Cooper then grabbed his first goal of the afternoon on 25 minutes with a fine solo effort to double the home side's lead.

Sleights didn't give the game up and could have dented Pier's lead when they created a couple of chances before the break, but they couldn't find the back of stand-in skipper Scott Wardman's net.

Pier were comfortable in the second half though and they made it 3-0 after 66 minutes, Cooper again the goalscorer after beating the offside trap and and firing in.

The scoring, and Cooper's hat-trick were both wrapped up with 10 minutes left on the clock when Cooper capitalised on another error from Clark to fire in and book Pier's place in the final.

Boss Andy Spivey said: "Massive thanks to the Sherburn groundstaff for getting the game on.

"It was a good all-round team performance, particularly from stand-in skipper Scott Wardman and Will Jenkinson and Martin Cooper in midfield."

Sleights' stand-in keeper Clark was named as the Whitby-based side's star man.