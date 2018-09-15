SATURDAY LEAGUE: Flawless Town stay on top after Rovers win

Filey Town remain top of Scarborough Saturday League Division One after their 4-0 home win against Itis Itis Rovers.

Liam Sugden put Town in front deservedly at half-time and Ash Robinson then continued his fine form, he has scored four in his last two games, with two goals in quick succession after the interval, Sugden adding a fourth late on.

Town chief Jordan Philliskirk said: "Our defence was superb keeping a clean sheet, while Robinson and Joe Gage were brilliant up front, the latter setting up both Robinson's goals."

Sean Bloom was man of the match for a great display in central midfield for Rovers.

Goals from defender Kurtis Henderson and super-sub Gary Hepples steered Edgehill to a scrappy 2-0 home win against Newlands.

A header from man of the match Henderson put the home side in front and five minutes from time Hepples added a second.

Luke Delve had two fine efforts saved by the Edgehill gloveman in the first half, while Ben Luntley was flagged offside for Newlands after the interval when clean through on goal.

Ricky Nock also impressed in defence for title-chasers Edgehill.

Jamie Gallagher was named as the man of the match for Newlands, shining in defence before half-time and also excelling in midfield after the break.

Hunmanby United handed out an 11-0 hammering to depleted visitors Scalby.

Cameron Dobson led the way with four goals while James Pinder also smacked in a hat-trick, with Andy Wardell, Carl Taylor, Ollie Milner and sub Louis Warley also on target.

John Emmerson was the man of the match for the home side as he controlled the game for Leigh Franks' side from the centre of midfield.

Snainton surged to a 5-1 home win against Fishburn Park Reserves in Division Two.

Ryan Collings smashed in a hat-trick for the home side, with Connor Bell and Rob Holt also notching.

Rob Ingham scored for Park.

Liam Mintoft was the Snainton man of the match.

Seamer Reserves and Goldsborough United shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Goldsborough started well and were in front on 10 minutes when Ryan Roe flicked the ball in to the path of Ben Watson to smash it home.

Seamer started to up their game and dominated for patches but didn't create any good chances.

The second half saw a brace of penalties from Chris Stubbings, both awarded for fouls on Jordan Glendinning, put the home side in front

A few changes and Goldsborough looked on the front foot again, a ball from Mike Dent into Roe saw Watson one on one but a good save saw the ball fall to the feet of Kieran Storr to equalise.

Central midfielder Cameron Myerscough was the man of the match for the home side.