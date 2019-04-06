SATURDAY LEAGUE: Ayton seal promotion with win at Goldsborough

Ayton have secured promotion to the top flight after their 4-1 win at Goldsborough United in the Scarborough Saturday League second division.

Nicko Dunn beat four United player and ran through to put the visitors 1-0 ahead at half-time.

Cayton Athletic hold off Rosette

Tyler Beck made it 2-0 with a neat finish after a great through-ball and Howard Dickinson headed in the third from a Joe Sunter corner.

United pulled a goal back through man of the match Josh Linsley but Beck then added a fourth to seal the win with a breakaway goal.

Pinder said: "I am just glad to get Ayton back up where they belong, it’s what they need with the set-up we have available to us.

"The lads have been brilliant this season and thoroughly deserve it

"Dickinson, James Cooke, Jaymaine White and Joe Bradshaw shared the man of the match award as all four defenders were oustanding."

Edgehill Reserves eased to a 5-0 home win against Fishburn Park.

Carl Hepples opened the scoring with a header at the back post from Matty Rowley's cross, and Rowley made it 2-0 with a tap-in after Ryan Link's shot was parried.

Carl Hepples made it 3-0 at the break with a cracking volley into the bottom corner.

Midfielder Joseph Nock, 17, added a fourth with a shot into the bottom corner and Josh Fergus rounded off the scoring with a low shot.

Edgehill boss Ricky Greening said: "I am really chuffed with the way the lads have played this season and it would be great to finish the season as unbeaten champions against Ayton next weekend."

Cayton Athletic earned a 3-2 win at FC Rosette.

Ryan Somers scored directly from a corner for Cayton then Luke Priestley headed in the second, but then goals from George Loy and man of the match Tommy MacDonald saw the teams locked at 2-2 at the break.

Michael Hernandez scored the winning goal after the interval, his free-kick earning all three points for the away side.

Hernandez earned the man of the match award for Cayton.

Newlands cruised to an 11-0 win at a depleted Itis Itis Rovers side with their eyes firmly on their NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup final on Wednesday.

Man of the match Dan Freer smashed in five goals for the victors, while Ben Luntley and Tom Scales netted two apiece, and Kyle O'Toole and Jack Hakings also notched.

Filey Town secured a 2-0 win at Seamer.

Max Gage and Lee Micklethwaite netted for Town, with Gage named as man of the match in a good team performance from the away side.

Dean Craig and Kris Tate shared the man of the match award for Seamer.

