SATURDAY DIV 2 & CUP: Five-star Myers rips Park apart

Callum Myers' five-goal haul helped Division Two leaders Itis Itis Rovers canter to a 9-2 success at Fishburn Park Reserves.

Myers opened the scoring for the visitors at the Whitby-based club, with player-boss Mikey Barker and Sean Bloom also on target for Rovers.

Keeper-turned-poacher Myers smashed in another four goals as Itis Itis ran rior, and despite Paul Jobling pulling a couple of goals back for Park, a Barker brace late on completed his hat-trick.

Josh Young was Rovers man of the match for a fine display at centre-back while Barker also claimed four assists along with his treble.

Jack Gale was named as Park's star man.

Another striker on top form is Rob Speight, who hammered in five goals as Scalby strolled to a 7-1 home win against Goldsborough United to stay second in the table.

Speight scored a first-half hat-trick, Lee Brennan replying for United before the interval.

Man of the match Speight added another two goals as did Shaun Scales as Sam Medd's team eased home.

Sixteen-year-old Max Tadman had a superb game in goal for the victors.

Commercial claimed a fine 4-2 win at FC Rosette.

The visitors went ahead after 20 minutes, Macauley Riley crossed the ball from a free kick and Lee Plant knocked the ball down for Luke Jenkinson to tap in.

Tom Manson levelled for the hosts, following up when his shot was only partially blocked, but Commercial regained the lead when Macca Youngson netted a free-kick from just outside the box over the wall.

Youngson was on target again soon after to put the away side 3-1 up, the ball came over Youngson's head from a Lee Plant pass and a first-time volley from edge of the box went in.

Commercial sealed the win with a fourth goal after the break, when a Luke Jenkinson cross saw Lee Plant knock the ball down for Luke Priestley to tap in.

Rosette hit a second goal from the spot, Al Wray converting, and despite an end-to-end final 15 minutes there were no further goals.

The Commercial man of the match went to Plant but Jenkinson also played well, while left-back Cameron Brown was the star man for Rosette.

Ayton player-boss Sean Pinder netted a late winner to save his team's blushes as they edged to a 2-1 win at basement club Old Vic.

Joe Bradshaw's towering header saw Ayton 1-0 clear at the interval, but a string of misses from striker Ian Laing looked to be costly when the hosts levelled on the hour mark.

With only 10 minutes later Pinder took the ball past three players only for the Old Vic keeper to bring him down in the area, Pinder brushing himself down to fire in the winning penalty.

Bradshaw and Nick Perry were the men of the match for Ayton.

Sherburn suffered a 4-2 loss at home to Sleights in the Scarborough FA Junior Cup quarter-final.

The visitors went 2-0 up early on thanks to a powerful 30-yard strike and a superb curling shot, then the Beckett League side added a third just before half-time.

Adam Spaven gave Sherburn hope with a goal five minutes into the second half, tapping in from a yard out after a long throw had been flicked on by Kristian Wilkinson.

In the 65th minute, Kurtis Williamson scored a superb solo goal to give Sherburn hope but despite a fine spell for the home side Sleights held onto their slender lead, and added a fourth on the counter-attack with the last kick of the ball.

Mikey Dennis, at centre-back, was named as man of the match, with Sherburn boss Andy Adamson also full of praise for midfielder Rich Malthouse's display.