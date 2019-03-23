SATURDAY DIV 2: Ayton beat Pier Reserves to boost promotion bid

An Eric Hall hat-trick helped Ayton to a magnificent 7-2 win against promotion rivals West Pier Reserves in Saturday League Division Two.

Tom Hicks added another two goals, Nicko Dunn also netting and James Cooke smashing in a 30-yard screamer.

Nicko Dunn and Tyler Beck shared the man of the match award for the villagers.

Brad Marshall scored both goals for Pier in the second half, both great finishes from outside the penalty area.

Three 16-year-olds shone for Pier, Aiden Crawford, Harrie Leighton and man of the match Jack Scarborough.

Leaders Edgehill Reserves boosted their chances of winning the title with an 8-1 home win against Eastfield Athletic.

Josh Fergus opened the scoring with a fine turn and finish, then Chris Pearson made it 2-0 with a tidy effort.

Fergus then added another two goals after fine link-up play with Pearson.

Callum Myers then got in on the action with a lob after collecting a long through-ball.

Player-boss Ricky Greening made it 6-0 with a half-volley into the bottom corner.

Myers then smashed in his second from 20 yards and curled one into the top corner to complete his hat-trick.

Fergus was named as the man of the match for a home side without six regulars.

Paul Oldroyd scored the consolation for Eastfield from the penalty spot, Jamie Jordan winning their man of the match award.

Goldsborough United and Snainton shared the honours after a 2-2 draw.

Ben Watson and Tommy Jobling netted for United, with Watson the hosts' man of the match.

FC Rosette claimed a 5-3 home win against Newlands Reserves.

Tommy McDonald hammered in a hat-trick for the Newby side, with a Sam Loy tap-in and an Alex Chisholm bullet header completing the Rosette scoring.

Kyle O'Toole scored all three goals for Newlands, with Lee McLaughlin their man of the match and Glen O'Neal also impressing.

Seamer Sports Reserves won 2-0 at Cayton Athletic thanks to goals from Josh Wallace and Nick Hegarty.

Matty Dawson was named as man of the match for Seamer for a strong display in defence.