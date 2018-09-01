SATURDAY DIV 1: Filey Town stun champs Pier

Filey Town continued their excellent start to the Saturday League Division One season with a 2-0 home win against champions West Pier.

Joe Gage netted both goals for the Clarence Drive club in the first 25 minutes.

Gage's opener saw him gain possession out wide and curl the ball over the Pier keeper from outside the penalty area.

His second was a neat finish in the 25th minute, and after that neither side really got going and no further goals were added.

Filey player-boss Jordan Philliskirk said: "The whole team deserves the man of the match award as they all played very well.

"To get two wins from two games is a great start and it was great to get a clean sheet today."

Pier chief Andy Spivey added: "We huffed and puffed but got nowhere and although we probably had the better of the last hour we weren't good enough on the day."

Scalby started life in the top flight with a dramatic 2-1 win at fellow new boys Sherburn, Aidan Thomas scoring the last-minute strike for the visitors.

Dan Sheader's header after 15 minutes put Sherburn a goal ahead, connecting well with a Chris Watson cross.

Just before half-time Sherburn youngster Joey Harris had to go off with concussion after falling badly after a challenge, and stand-in keeper Paul Mills made a couple of fine saves to keep the hosts in front.

Ten minutes into the second half, a Jack South tap-in levelling the scores for the visitors.

Sherburn had two strong penalty shouts for fouls on Matty Pickard but referee Jimmy Sutherland turned down their appeals.

Just as the game looked set to end in a draw, Scalby snatched all three when Thomas broke through despite strong offside shouts from the home defence and slotted past Mills.

Scalby boss Sam Medd said: "Aidan was our man of the match, he started on the left of midfield and ended up playing as a striker and he did very well."

Sherburn manager Andy Adamson added: "The winner looked to be a good 10 yards offside and the first one also looked offside so I am very disappointed, especially as we had two strong shouts for a penalty in the game.

"Our man of the match was Tristan Mustoe, but we missed some key players in keeper Kyle Outhart, Kristian Wilkinson, Harry Walmsley, Mikey Dennis and Rich Malthouse due to cricketing commitments today."

Edgehill maintained their perfect start with a 4-1 home win against Seamer Sports.

The home side went 1-0 up through 17-year-old Robbie Scarborough about 10 minutes before half-time with a clever finish over the advancing keeper, but Seamer equalised a minute i before the break through Danny Glendinning after a soft header back to the keeper by Dan Jones.

Jackson Jowett scored direct from a corner after a scrappy period in the game, then Tyson Stubbings made it 3-1 with a close-range finish from a Jowett cross with 15 minutes left

Jowett scored a good solo goal with five minutes left to make it 4-1.

Man of the match for Edgehill was centre-back Ricky Nock, pushed hard by Antony Pickles, who'd stepped up from the reserves, as well as midfielders Joe Gallagher and Jamie Patterson.

Boss Steven Clegg said: "It was a solid all-round performance and very important three points with Pier slipping up against Filey."

Man of the match for Seamer was Luke Purvis.

Luke Jones put in a five-star display in Itis Itis Rovers' 8-0 win at Goal Sports.

Jones marked his return from Edgehill with a superb display, his first goal a contender for goal of the season, smashinig in a fierce half-volley from 70 yards out past home keeper Marc wain.

This was the first of a first-half treble for Jones, who hit another two after the interval, with Sam Pickard also notching twice and an own goal completing the rout.

As well as Jones, right-back Ellis Wilson, Pickard and Josh Welburn also shone for the victors.

NIal Prentice was named as man of the match for the home side, who played well in the first half but Rovers' class told in the second period.

Hunmanby United earned a 2-0 home win against Nick David's Newlands side.

Player-manager Leigh Franks headed in the opener from a James Pinder corner.

Then Pinder doubled the lead for United with his fifth goal in two matches, from a Robbie Harrison through-ball.

Man of the match for United was Ollie Milner who worked hard throughout and all of Hunmanby's good work came through him.

Jamie Gallagher and Jason Harrison impressed for a hard-working Newlands outfit.