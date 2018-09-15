SATURDAY CUP:Pier Reserves smash 12 past Athletic

West Pier Reserves romped to a 12-0 home win against Eastfield Athletic in the Scarborough Saturday League Trophy.

Rich Tolliday led the way with four goals from the right wing, while former Scalby Reserves ace Taylor Jordan also hammered in a hat-trick from the left side of midfield.

Player-boss Johnny McGough also hit two goals, while veteran centre-back Dave Wedge, Brad Marshall and Matty Turner, another ex-Scalby Reserves man, also netted.

The man of the match award was shared by Wedge and Tolliday, Rich Curtis also impressing in goal in his first game for a year.

Nathan Sutherland was man of the match for Athletic at right-back.

Cayton Athletic dug deep for a 4-3 win at Scalby Reserves.

The viisitors went 1-0 up after Lee Plant hit a ball over the top and Michael Hernandez lobbed the keeper from 25 yards.

Cayton made it 2-0 after a Harry Cooper ball over the top game to Luke Priestley, who again lobbed the gloveman from outside the box.

Then in the second half Athletic went 3-0 up after Plant slotted through Hernandez and he finished with a left-footed strike from just inside the box.

Athletic missed chance after chance and Scalby fought back with a brilliant recovery as debutant Dave Barber banged in a brace and Sam Foy also notched to make it 3-3.

Then Hernandez completed his hat-trick with a strike inside the box.

Man of the match for Cayton went to Hernandez, with Freddie Schmuck and Plant also playing well.

The star man award for Scalby was shared across the whole team as Scalby boss Josh Bowmaker was delighted with their excellent second-half show.

Edgehill Reserves earned a 2-1 win at FC Rosette.

Andy Noon's goal made it 1-0 at the interval to Edgehill and after the break man of the match Callum Myers doubled the lead with a cracking 20-yard half-volley.

The visitors missed further chances to add to their tally, but Rosette dug deep and pulled a goal back 10 minutes from time through the lively Dane Robinson and also levelled when a strong penalty claim was turned down late on.

Centre-back Jake Moore also impressed for the victors.

Man of the match for Rosette was shared by central midfielder George Loy and right-sided midfielder Joe Rose.

Ayton romped to a 9-0 home win against Newlands Reserves, with Ian Laing, Eric Hall and Nicko Dunn all netting braces.

Tyler Beck, Joe Bradshaw and Shane Cavanagh also notched for Sean Pinder's side, the latter scoring the pick of the bunch, a stunning 40-yard shot that fizzed into the top corner.

Wing-back Jaymaine White was named as the man of the match for Ayton.