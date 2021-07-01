RETRO SPOTLIGHT: 15 nostalgic 2009 Scarborough Sports Awards photos

SportFootball2009 SPORTS AWARDS RETRO SPOTLIGHT Do you recognise any of these sports stars? RETRO SPOTLIGHT: 15 nostalgic 2009 Scarborough Sports Awards photosDo you recognise anyone in these 2009 Scarborough Sports Awards photos from the Scarborough News sports archive?By Andy BloomfieldThursday, 1st July 2021, 11:42 am Tweet us on @SN_Sport if you recognise anyone.1. 2009 SPORTS AWARDS RETRO SPOTLIGHT Do you recognise any of these sports stars? Buy photo2. The guests at the 2009 sports awards evening Buy photo3. The 2009 Scarborough sports awards evening Buy photo4. Do you recognise any of these 2009 Scarborough sports awards winners? Buy photoSPOTLIGHTNext Page Page 1 of 4