Progress made in bid to build 3G pitch

Plans to build a 3G pitch at Eskdale School in Whitby have progressed over the last month.

Matt Hewison, Scarborough Borough Council’s sports development manager, said: “In the past month we have made good progress with the application to the Football Foundation, which we are on course to submit before the October deadline.

“We have held further meetings with their engagement manager and the North Riding County FA to ensure we are on the right track with the project, we have also met with the project working group that includes the partner clubs, who are integral to the process and the application.”

Cllr Sandra Turner, portfolio holder for communities, added: “I’ve visited the facility on a weekend and seen the amount of sports delivery that takes place, but it was also noticeable that there was a lack of quality facilities.

“Both Scarborough Borough Council and myself fully support the application for a 3G pitch at Eskdale School.”