Pier Reserves edge Town in nine-goal thriller

West Pier Reserves edged a nine-goal thriller at Eastfield Town in the Scarborough Saturday League second division thanks to a late revival.

Town opened the scoring, but Pier player-boss Johnny McGough levelled soon after.

The home side restored their lead again, but once more McGough brought the scores level, this time slotting in a rebound after his spot-kick had been saved.

Liam Mancrief put Pier ahead for the first time after the interval, only for an Eastfield double to make it 4-3 to the hosts.

Ten minutes from time a stunning 35-yard thunderbolt of a shot from Mancrief made it 4-4, then in the 87th minute Mikey Anderson scored from close-range to decide the game in Pier's favour.

Jason Prosser, who played in both defence and midfield for spells in the game, was the Pier man of the match.

Goldsborough United's promotion hopes were dented by a 3-2 loss at FC Rosette, man of the match Tommy McDonald scoring all three for the home side.

Rosette started with a high tempo and soon took the lead with a through-ball from Alex Wray finding McDonald, who beat the oncoming keeper.

The home side carried on dominating and soon made it 2-0, Wray's shot parried by the United gloveman allowing McDonald to pounce again.

Rosette also started the second half strongly, a good team move seeing their man of the match McDonald complete his hat-trick with a tap-in and the points looked to be wrapped up.

Goldsborough then introduced Simon Taylor and Jim Neil, and on 75 minutes Mike Dent picked out Taylor, who delivered for Ben Watson to score.

The visitors pulled another goal back through Tommy Jobling after an indirect free-kick was awarded for the home keeper holding onto the ball for too long, but it came too late as the ref blew for time shortly afterwards.

Edgehill Reserves remain in control at the top of the table thanks to a 6-0 win at Eastfield Athletic.

Ryan Link smashed in four goals in a man of the match display, with Glenn Wilkinson scoring from the penalty spot and Lee Dennis firing in a left-footed shot from the edge of the area.

Ayton powered to a 4-0 home win against a depleted Fishburn Park, with Eric Hall notching a hat-trick.

Chris Reddish also scored for Ayton, with Wayne Chamberlain their man of the match and Paul Tose the star man for Park.

Snainton earned a 4-1 win at Newlands Reserves.

A brace from their man of the match Connor Bell set Snainton on their way, with Regan Hewitt and Rob Holt also on target.

Fin McGregor scored for the hosts, with Billy Gracie their man of the match.