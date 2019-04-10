PHOTO FOCUS: Whitby Town 2-1 Marine / Evo-Stik Premier Division

Whitby Town 2-1 Marine
Whitby Town 2-1 Marine

Whitby Town won 2-1 against Marine in the Evo-Stik Premier Division on Saturday.

Pictures by Brian Murfield.

Brad Fewster fires in a shot on goal

Brad Fewster fires in a shot on goal

The Marine keeper can't keep out Dale Hopson's free-kick

The Marine keeper can't keep out Dale Hopson's free-kick

Brad Fewster lets fly

Brad Fewster lets fly

Jack Norton is beaten

Jack Norton is beaten

Dale Hopson barks out the instructions

Dale Hopson barks out the instructions

Adam Gell is mobbed after scoring the winner

Adam Gell is mobbed after scoring the winner

Brad Fewster goes on the attack

Brad Fewster goes on the attack

Jassem Sukar jostles with a Marine man

Jassem Sukar jostles with a Marine man

Fewster's effort flies wide

Fewster's effort flies wide

Alex White attacks a cross into the box

Alex White attacks a cross into the box