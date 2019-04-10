PHOTO FOCUS: Whitby Town 2-1 Marine / Evo-Stik Premier Division Whitby Town 2-1 Marine Whitby Town won 2-1 against Marine in the Evo-Stik Premier Division on Saturday. Pictures by Brian Murfield. Brad Fewster fires in a shot on goal The Marine keeper can't keep out Dale Hopson's free-kick Brad Fewster lets fly Jack Norton is beaten Dale Hopson barks out the instructions Adam Gell is mobbed after scoring the winner Brad Fewster goes on the attack Jassem Sukar jostles with a Marine man Fewster's effort flies wide Alex White attacks a cross into the box Beth Mead maintains fine form with a goal in England's win over Spain