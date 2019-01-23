PHOTO FOCUS: Whitby Fishermens Society 2-1 Loftus
Whitby Fishermens Society maintained their fine form in North Riding Football League Division One with a 2-1 win over Loftus Athletic on Saturday.
Pictures by Brian Murfield.
Fishermens keeper is on the end of a nasty challenge
James Armstrong fires in a goal for the Fishermen
The Loftus keeper can't keep this strike out of his net
Loftus and Whitby Fishermen do battle
